Russia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 12 injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the centre of a residential area in the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 14 March.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kryvyi Rih is under missile attack. The enemy once again launched a treacherous missile strike on the centre of a residential area."

Details: Lysak added that preliminary information indicated that four people had been injured.

Update: Later, Lysak stated that according to early reports eight people had been injured in Kryvyi Rih, five of whom have been hospitalised.

Their condition is of moderate severity. The number of casualties is steadily increasing.

Fires triggered by Russian attacks have been extinguished.

An emergency worker assisting a civilian Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Medics putting a civilian in an ambulance Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Medics carrying an injured person Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Russian strike damaged three apartment buildings. Business facilities were destroyed. The city's utilities have suffered damage.

Update: As of 22:06, Lysak reported that the number of casualties had increased to 11. Six of these casualties have been hospitalised with head injuries, bruises and cut wounds.

Among the damaged buildings in the city are four apartment blocks and four houses.

Update: As of 23:30, two children, boys aged 2 and 15, were reported to have been injured in Kryvyi Rih.

The total number of those injured has risen to 12.

