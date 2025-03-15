All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 15 March 2025, 03:16
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
Samp-T air defence battery. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has approached the Italian and French governments with an urgent request for additional Aster-30 missiles for Samp-T air defence batteries, as the existing stockpile is nearly depleted.

Source: Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera

Details: Corriere della Sera wrote that Ukrainian authorities had been requesting Italy and France for at least 50 Aster-30 missiles for several weeks. However, the Italian government is reluctant to make a decision, as its own stockpile is close to reaching the untouchable reserve level. France has larger reserves, but it also faces certain limitations.

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome on 14 March and held talks with the leadership of Eurosam, the joint venture between MBDA Italy, MBDA France and Thales that manufactures Aster-30 missiles.

The Wall Street Journal reported on 8 March that the capabilities of Samp-T missiles do not match those of American Patriot batteries. In particular, the system is not always able to effectively identify Russian missiles during large-scale attacks.

Quote from Corriere della Sera: "Debates among military experts are ongoing, but the Ukrainians are now anxious to replenish their missile stockpile as soon as possible.

At this stage, with the Russians intensifying their bombardments, any air defence system becomes precious."

Details: The Italian government led by Giorgia Meloni has supplied Ukraine with two Samp-T batteries, leaving three for its own needs. According to Corriere della Sera, Italy's defence plan presented in November 2024 includes the procurement of 10 more such systems, each costing around €500 million.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defenceaid for UkraineItalyFrance
Advertisement:
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
Germany donates Gepard anti-aircraft systems, Vector drones and ammunition to Ukraine
Zelenskyy signs law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces to other countries during martial law
EU Council approves €3.5bn tranche for Ukraine
Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
All News
air defence
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight
Air defence forces respond in Kyiv
Russia strikes Ukraine with 3 ballistic missiles and 133 drones: air defence downs 98 UAVs
RECENT NEWS
18:21
Polish foreign minister asks Polish opposition to influence Hungary's position on Ukraine
18:08
EU chief diplomat: EU to see what it can do about funding for Radio Liberty
18:02
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic states three times in a week
17:45
EXPLAINERCan France’s nuclear forces replace the US and protect all of Europe?
17:34
Canadian prime minister invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit
17:08
EU confirms US withdrawal from group investigating Russia's war crimes in Ukraine
16:35
Most Americans support Ukraine in war and believe Trump is on Russia's side – poll
16:26
UK says "significant number" of countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
16:13
EU chief diplomat confirms EU wants to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in military aid
16:12
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: