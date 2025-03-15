Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera

Ukraine has approached the Italian and French governments with an urgent request for additional Aster-30 missiles for Samp-T air defence batteries, as the existing stockpile is nearly depleted.

Source: Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera

Details: Corriere della Sera wrote that Ukrainian authorities had been requesting Italy and France for at least 50 Aster-30 missiles for several weeks. However, the Italian government is reluctant to make a decision, as its own stockpile is close to reaching the untouchable reserve level. France has larger reserves, but it also faces certain limitations.

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome on 14 March and held talks with the leadership of Eurosam, the joint venture between MBDA Italy, MBDA France and Thales that manufactures Aster-30 missiles.

The Wall Street Journal reported on 8 March that the capabilities of Samp-T missiles do not match those of American Patriot batteries. In particular, the system is not always able to effectively identify Russian missiles during large-scale attacks.

Quote from Corriere della Sera: "Debates among military experts are ongoing, but the Ukrainians are now anxious to replenish their missile stockpile as soon as possible.

At this stage, with the Russians intensifying their bombardments, any air defence system becomes precious."

Details: The Italian government led by Giorgia Meloni has supplied Ukraine with two Samp-T batteries, leaving three for its own needs. According to Corriere della Sera, Italy's defence plan presented in November 2024 includes the procurement of 10 more such systems, each costing around €500 million.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!