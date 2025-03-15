All Sections
Musk cancels funding for team helping to rescue Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 09:22
Child with a Ukrainian flag. Photo: Depositphotos

Elon Musk's large-scale cuts to funding in the US government have suspended the work of a Yale University team that helped rescue hundreds of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Source: Mirror

Details: Until now, the US government had funded a group of researchers from Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab who used open-source technologies to track missing children and shared their findings with the Ukrainian authorities to help bring them back home.

Hundreds of children were rescued thanks to their efforts. But now this work will cease due to Musk’s recent federal funding cuts.

Ukrainian government data says that nearly 20,000 children have been abducted by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Background: In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Children's Right Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.

Read also: Putin's path to The Hague through "filtration" and "rehabilitation": how Russia is abducting Ukrainian сhildren

