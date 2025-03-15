Collision of ships near UK: Russian captain charged with manslaughter

The Russian captain of the container ship Solong, which collided with a tanker in the North Sea off the coast of the UK, has been charged with manslaughter by negligence.

Source: European Pravda citing Sky News

Details: Vladimir Motin, 59, a resident of St Petersburg, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Saturday, Humberside Police said.

The collision occurred on Monday morning. The Stena Immaculate oil tanker, operated by the US shipping company Crowley, was stationary and at anchor while waiting for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme on the River Humber when the smaller Solong crashed into it, causing huge fires and explosions.

All 23 people on board the oil tanker Stena Immaculate and 13 of the Solong's 14 crew members were accounted for.

One crew member of the Solong is presumed dead – 38-year-old Filipino citizen Mark Angelo Pernia.

Immediately after the collision, dozens of people were forced to leave the vessels as they caught fire.

The Russian Embassy in London reported that five Russians were among the crew on board the Solong.

