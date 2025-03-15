Hungary demands that EU summit's resolution excludes reference to support for Ukraine

During the discussion of the draft resolution of the European Council on 20-21 March, representatives of Hungary again insisted on reducing the section on Ukraine by removing references to continued military support for Ukraine and peace from a position of strength.

Source: European diplomat on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU diplomat stressed that Hungary, same as during the preparation of the resolution of the extraordinary EU security summit on 6 March, demands that they be short and not mention the EU's military support for Ukraine.

"Hungary is asking for a very short text on Ukraine, which would only indicate the EU's support for ongoing efforts to establish peace," the source told European Pravda.

"But other states, on the contrary, want a strong text that emphasises the EU's continued support for Ukraine, including military support, and the need to establish ‘peace from a position of strength’," he added.

The draft conclusions of the European Council will be discussed by the European Affairs Ministers of the EU member states at a meeting of the EU's General Affairs Council on Tuesday 18 March.

The document will be approved by the leaders of the EU member states at a meeting of the European Council on 20-21 March.

Background: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán refused to sign the resolution of the 6 March extraordinary European Council meeting on support for Ukraine, and as a result, 26 of the 27 EU states agreed on the text.

