"Union without Ukraine": Hungarian PM posts list of demands for Brussels

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 13:15
Union without Ukraine: Hungarian PM posts list of demands for Brussels
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Orbán on Facebook

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has published a post on social media with a caption "What the Hungarian nation wants from Brussels".

Source: Orbán on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This list is a reformulated list of the so-called 12 points – a summary of the demands of the leaders of the Hungarian Revolution (1848-1849).

Among the Hungarian prime minister's current political messages are that he "wants a Europe of nations", sovereignty and "a strong veto for national governments", but he also "demands" that "[George] Soros’ agents be expelled from the European Commission" and "corrupt lobbyists be removed from parliament".

He also demands a ban on the "unnatural re-education" of children, as well as the protection of Europe's "Christian heritage".

The last item on Orban's list of demands reads: "Union, but without Ukraine".

For reference: Hungary commemorates the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848-1849 on 15 March. The revolution resulted in a radical transformation of the social and political system of the Hungarian kingdom, proclaimed independence from the Habsburgs and established a democratic state.

The revolutionary leaders' list of 12 demands included, among other things, the granting of democratic freedoms, the withdrawal of Austrian troops from the country, the return of Hungarian units to their homeland, the establishment of an independent government, etc.

Background:

  • Orbán is expected to speak in Budapest on the anniversary of the revolution. According to Telex, leaflets with Orbán's 12 points were distributed near the venue of his speech.
  • Meanwhile, European Pravda's sources said that during the discussion of the draft resolution of the European Council on 20-21 March, Hungarian representatives again insisted on reducing the section on Ukraine by removing references to continued military support for Ukraine and peace from a position of strength.
  • Orbán refused to sign the resolution of the 6 March extraordinary European Council meeting on support for Ukraine, and as a result, 26 of the 27 EU states agreed on the text.

