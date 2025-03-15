Ukraine's Achilles UAV battalion destroys US$56m worth of Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun systems – video
Fighters from the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment have shown how they destroyed four Russian Pantsir-C1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems worth US$56 million.
Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment
Details: On 15 March, the Achilles Regiment released the results of its work in Russia. These missions had been secret for some time. The video shows four Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence systems destroyed by the striking winged UAVs.
For reference: Pantsir-S1 is a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system that provides close cover for civilian and military targets against air strikes.
One such system costs about US$14 million, and the total cost of the destroyed military equipment is about US$56 million.
Background:
- On 29 January, Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion Achilles of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko was expanded into the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment within Ukraine’s Ground Forces.
- The 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment has announced the launch of a recruitment campaign and is recruiting a team.
