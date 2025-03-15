Ukraine's Achilles UAV battalion destroys US$56m worth of Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun systems – video

Fighters from the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment have shown how they destroyed four Russian Pantsir-C1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems worth US$56 million.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment

Details: On 15 March, the Achilles Regiment released the results of its work in Russia. These missions had been secret for some time. The video shows four Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence systems destroyed by the striking winged UAVs.

For reference: Pantsir-S1 is a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system that provides close cover for civilian and military targets against air strikes.

One such system costs about US$14 million, and the total cost of the destroyed military equipment is about US$56 million.

Background:

On 29 January, Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion Achilles of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko was expanded into the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment within Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

The 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment has announced the launch of a recruitment campaign and is recruiting a team.

