Ukraine's Achilles UAV battalion destroys US$56m worth of Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun systems – video

Yevhen Buderatskyi, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 14:14
Ukraine's Achilles UAV battalion destroys US$56m worth of Russian anti-aircraft missile and gun systems – video
Russian air defence system. Screenshot

Fighters from the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment have shown how they destroyed four Russian Pantsir-C1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems worth US$56 million.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment

Details: On 15 March, the Achilles Regiment released the results of its work in Russia. These missions had been secret for some time. The video shows four Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence systems destroyed by the striking winged UAVs.

For reference: Pantsir-S1 is a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system that provides close cover for civilian and military targets against air strikes.

One such system costs about US$14 million, and the total cost of the destroyed military equipment is about US$56 million.

Background

  • On 29 January, Unmanned Strike Aviation Systems Battalion Achilles of the 92nd Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko was expanded into the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment within Ukraine’s Ground Forces.
  • The 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment has announced the launch of a recruitment campaign and is recruiting a team.

Armed Forces
Ukraine's General Staff says fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast rages on: Ukrainian troops have repelled 5 Russian attacks since day's start
Mayor of Venice recognises Ukrainian soldier who saved badly wounded man
UK intelligence reports Ukrainian counterattacks near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
