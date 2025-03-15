All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia amasses forces to attack Sumy Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 14:44
Sumy Oblast on the map. Photo: DeepStateMap

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that the Russian army is amassing forces for an assault at Sumy Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We see areas along our eastern border of Ukraine where the Russian army is amassing forces. This indicates a will to carry out an assault of our Sumy Oblast. We understand this and will counteract it.

I would like all our partners to understand what Putin is planning and preparing for and what he will ignore. The accumulation of Russian forces indicates that Moscow intends to ignore diplomacy in the future. Russia's desire to prolong the war is obvious. We are ready to provide our partners with all the real information on the situation at the front, in Kursk Oblast, and along the border."

Details: Zelenskyy also heard a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The situation on the Pokrovsk front has stabilised, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their operations in Kursk Oblast.

The president stressed that there is no encirclement of Ukrainian troops.

Background: The Defence Council of Sumy Oblast decided to conduct a mandatory evacuation of residents from eight settlements in the Yunakivka and Myropillia hromadas of the Sumy district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

