Zelenskyy: Putin's claims of encirclement in Kursk Oblast are lies, Russia aims to surround our troops on Ukrainian soil

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 March 2025, 16:11
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian troops on Ukrainian soil along the Kursk front, but the Ukrainian command is aware of these plans.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Zelenskyy during a briefing

Quote: "I believe that the Russian side wants to surround Ukrainian troops on the same [Kursk] front but on Ukrainian territory.

Importantly, our troops and command are fully aware of this, and we have a clear understanding of where they intend to do it. Their goal is to establish a stronger presence on Ukrainian soil, which is nothing new."

Details: He also stressed that reports of Ukrainian troops being surrounded in Kursk Oblast "are Putin's lies".

"I'm grateful that our intelligence data aligned today and we discussed that the Ukrainian side has a presence in Kursk Oblast, that reports of Ukrainian troops being encircled are Putin's lies. Ukrainian troops are not surrounded in Kursk Oblast," the president said.

He added that Ukraine's partners can verify his statement using intelligence and satellite data.

"Again, I do not want to argue with any of the partners or colleagues. They have intelligence. They have satellites. Let them see where Russian troops are currently concentrated and where they are headed. That is a crucial point. Then it will be evident why. That is, there is no indication of peace in these steps.," Zelenskyy said.

Background: 

  • In a statement on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he had had productive talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He also claimed that "THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION".
  • Putin made a similar claim on Thursday, speaking to journalists.
  • On Friday, Ukraine's General Staff denied claims indicating that Ukrainian units had been surrounded in Kursk Oblast.
  • On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that Russia is building up forces to launch an attack on Sumy Oblast.

