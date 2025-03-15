All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast continue, situation in Donetsk Oblast stabilised

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 March 2025, 16:47
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast continue, situation in Donetsk Oblast stabilised
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian forces continue to conduct operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast and that the situation on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast has been stabilised.

Source: Zelenskyy during an online meeting of leaders on support for Ukraine

Quote: "Putin is lying to everyone about the situation on the ground, especially about what’s happening in Kursk Oblast, where our Ukrainian forces continue their operations. Our troops have also stabilised the situation on the front in Donetsk Oblast – I mean Pokrovsk. It's a big work of our heroes and a big success, I think so."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy added that "Putin is also lying about how a ceasefire is supposedly too complicated".

"In reality, everything can be controlled, and we have discussed this with the Americans. The truth is, Putin has already dragged out the war for nearly a week after the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. And he will keep dragging it out," the president said.

Background:

  • In a social media post on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he had had productive talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He also claimed that "THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION".
  • Putin made a similar claim on Thursday, speaking to journalists.
  • On Friday, Ukraine's General Staff denied claims indicating that Ukrainian units had been surrounded in Kursk Oblast.
  • On Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian troops on Ukrainian soil along the Kursk front, but that the Ukrainian command is aware of these plans.

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyKursk OblastDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after drone attack
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy urges partners to disregard Putin's remarks on peacekeepers in Ukraine: It's none of his business
Zelenskyy: Putin's claims of encirclement in Kursk Oblast are lies, Russia aims to surround our troops on Ukrainian soil
Zelenskyy approves delegation led by his office's chief for peace talks
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
19:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
19:46
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
18:59
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says
18:33
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
17:54
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
17:51
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: