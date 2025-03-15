Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast continue, situation in Donetsk Oblast stabilised

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian forces continue to conduct operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast and that the situation on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast has been stabilised.

Source: Zelenskyy during an online meeting of leaders on support for Ukraine

Quote: "Putin is lying to everyone about the situation on the ground, especially about what’s happening in Kursk Oblast, where our Ukrainian forces continue their operations. Our troops have also stabilised the situation on the front in Donetsk Oblast – I mean Pokrovsk. It's a big work of our heroes and a big success, I think so."

Details: Zelenskyy added that "Putin is also lying about how a ceasefire is supposedly too complicated".

"In reality, everything can be controlled, and we have discussed this with the Americans. The truth is, Putin has already dragged out the war for nearly a week after the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. And he will keep dragging it out," the president said.

Background:

In a social media post on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he had had productive talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He also claimed that "THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION".

Putin made a similar claim on Thursday, speaking to journalists.

On Friday, Ukraine's General Staff denied claims indicating that Ukrainian units had been surrounded in Kursk Oblast.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that Russian forces are trying to encircle Ukrainian troops on Ukrainian soil along the Kursk front, but that the Ukrainian command is aware of these plans.

