Woman killed and two children injured in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 March 2025, 20:26
Woman killed and two children injured in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A 70-year-old woman was killed and two girls aged 11 and 3 were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday 15 March.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have killed a 70-year-old woman in Nikopol by bombarding the city with heavy artillery. She was killed instantly.

An 11-year-old girl was injured. She has been taken to hospital."

Details: The Russian attack also damaged the premises of a religious institution, two houses and a power line.

Update: Lysak later reported that according to the latest update, two children and another woman were injured as a result of the shelling in Nikopol.

Quote: "In addition to the 11-year-old, another girl [was injured], who is 3. The condition of both patients is assessed as moderate. They were sent to a medical facility in Dnipro for additional treatment.

A 57-year-old woman was also injured in another attack on the city. She will recover at home."

