Russian troops enter Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, fighting continues

Russian troops have entered the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast; combat is ongoing in the area.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne with reference to the Ukrainian military

Details: A soldier stationed in Kursk Oblast told Suspilne that this occurred after the Russians established fire control on the Yunakivka-Sudzha road, a critical route from Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

Advertisement:

Suspilne also drew attention to a video shared by Russian propaganda channels. The video allegedly shows Russian forces in the city centre, but the time of filming is uncertain.

Suspilne's media contacted the General Staff for an official statement.

Read more: Six months in Kursk: the problems facing Ukraine's defence forces

Background:

On 11 March, the DeepState monitoring project reported that Russian troops continue to exert pressure on Ukrainian positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and are making progress. In the eastern part of Sudzha, the Russian military is consolidating and reinforcing its positions.

The Institute for the Study of War noted that Russian troops are consolidating their positions in Kursk Oblast and preparing to attack Sudzha in the coming days.

On 10 March, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the situation on the Kursk front remains under the control of Ukrainian defence forces.

On 9 March, DeepState reported that Russian forces had regained control of the settlements of Martynovka and Malaya Loknya in Kursk Oblast.

On 7 March, it was reported that Russian troops had breached the Ukrainian defence line south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. The defence forces are working to stabilise the situation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!