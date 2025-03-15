Orbán says EU is empire that wants to colonise Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused the EU of intending to colonise Ukraine, which is why, as he says, Brussels supports the continuation of the war.

Source: Orbán’s speech near the National Museum in Budapest on the occasion of the national holiday, as reported by European Pravda, based on materials from the Hungarian media.

Details: In addition to attacking independent media and non-governmental organisations, which he compared to insects that need to be exterminated, Orbán devoted a significant part of his speech to Ukraine and the Hungarian fight against the "rainbow empire" in Brussels.

Advertisement:

After the extraordinary EU summit on 6 March, the Hungarian prime minister announced that he would initiate a national consultation on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Orbán also called on his supporters to take part in the poll.

"A year ago, the question was whether we want to die for Ukraine. Now the question is whether we want to participate in Ukraine's accession. Dear friends, let's vote!" Orbán said.

Orbán said that the "belligerent" Brussels wants to colonise Ukraine, not help it. In this way, he explained to his supporters why Brussels wants Ukraine to join the EU and why Hungary should say no to it.

"The empire does not want to help Ukraine; it wants to colonise it. The means of colonisation is war. The masters of Europe have decided that Ukraine should continue the war," he said.

"In return, it will get a quick membership in the EU. For our money. We can only answer one thing: Union, but without Ukraine!" he stressed.

Orbán did not specify why it is beneficial for the EU to continue the war if it wants to colonise Ukraine and what responsibility the aggressor, Russia, which started the war, bears for this.

Background:

On 15 March, Orbán also made a post on social media with a caption "What the Hungarian nation wants from Brussels". The last item on Orbán's list of demands reads: "Union, but without Ukraine".

Meanwhile, European Pravda's sources said that during the discussion of the draft resolution of the European Council on 20-21 March, Hungarian representatives again insisted on reducing the section on Ukraine by removing references to continued military support for Ukraine and peace from a position of strength.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!