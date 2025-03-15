All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Orbán says EU is empire that wants to colonise Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 15 March 2025, 19:13
Orbán says EU is empire that wants to colonise Ukraine
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused the EU of intending to colonise Ukraine, which is why, as he says, Brussels supports the continuation of the war.

Source: Orbán’s speech near the National Museum in Budapest on the occasion of the national holiday, as reported by European Pravda, based on materials from the Hungarian media.

Details: In addition to attacking independent media and non-governmental organisations, which he compared to insects that need to be exterminated, Orbán devoted a significant part of his speech to Ukraine and the Hungarian fight against the "rainbow empire" in Brussels.

Advertisement:

After the extraordinary EU summit on 6 March, the Hungarian prime minister announced that he would initiate a national consultation on Ukraine's accession to the EU. Orbán also called on his supporters to take part in the poll.

"A year ago, the question was whether we want to die for Ukraine. Now the question is whether we want to participate in Ukraine's accession. Dear friends, let's vote!" Orbán said.

Orbán said that the "belligerent" Brussels wants to colonise Ukraine, not help it. In this way, he explained to his supporters why Brussels wants Ukraine to join the EU and why Hungary should say no to it.

"The empire does not want to help Ukraine; it wants to colonise it. The means of colonisation is war. The masters of Europe have decided that Ukraine should continue the war," he said.

"In return, it will get a quick membership in the EU. For our money. We can only answer one thing: Union, but without Ukraine!" he stressed.

Orbán did not specify why it is beneficial for the EU to continue the war if it wants to colonise Ukraine and what responsibility the aggressor, Russia, which started the war, bears for this.

Background:

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

OrbanHungary
Advertisement:
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
Trump on Russia: very valuable earth which US should be dealing with
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
US State Department denies deleting data on abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
All News
Orban
Polish foreign minister on Orbán's Ukraine poll: an EU referendum on Hungary's membership would be interesting
Macron invites Orbán to discuss Ukraine ahead of key EU summit
Orbán praises Trump for pursuit of peace during argument at White House
RECENT NEWS
09:58
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
09:24
Trump satisfied with conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy
09:14
Trump on Russia: very valuable earth which US should be dealing with
08:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 171 drones overnight: 75 destroyed by air defences, 63 fail to reach their targets
08:45
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
08:19
Russians increase number of attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 10 injured, including 4 children – photos
07:38
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March
07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
06:52
They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: