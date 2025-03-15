Ukrainian paratroopers take 8 Russian soldiers prisoner in Kursk Oblast – video

Russian servicemen, captured in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Screenshot: video by Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Ukraine’s defence forces have captured eight Russian servicemen in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Quote: "Mobilised and contract soldiers who were looking for adventure are another addition to the exchange fund of the Air Assault Troops in Kursk Oblast.

Eight servicemen of the Russian army were captured by paratroopers and their brothers-in-arms in Kursk Oblast. The prisoners were provided with timely medical and psychological assistance.

In their units on the territory of the Russian Federation, they were subjected to inhumane treatment, torture and executions for not fulfilling criminal orders."

Details: The Air Assault Troops noted that "the prisoners of war are well treated, safe and are likely to wait for an exchange".



