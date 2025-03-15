All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls Lukashenko a "cockroach" for insulting Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 March 2025, 21:43
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi has called self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a "cockroach" after he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "louse".

Source: Tykhyi on X (Twitter); Lukashenko quoted by Nasha Niva

Details: On 14 March, Lukashenko said of Zelenskyy on the Russia 1 TV channel: "Volodia [Zelenskyy – ed.] was like a son to me, but he’s acted like a louse."

In response, Tykhyi tweeted on Saturday: "Insults to the head of the Ukrainian state are unacceptable, especially from an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine. In addition, a move to the field of entomology definitely won’t benefit the cockroach."

Background: This is not the first time Lukashenko has called the Ukrainian president names.

In March 2023, he said that Ukraine had challenged Belarus by allegedly "sabotaging" an A-50 radar plane at the Machulishchy airfield and called Zelenskyy a "louse".

Foreign Affairs MinistryLukashenkoZelenskyy
