Russia loses 1,400 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours
Sunday, 16 March 2025, 07:06
Russian forces have lost a further 1,400 troops killed and wounded, 10 tanks and 78 artillery systems in the war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 894,240 (+1,400) military personnel;
- 10,325 (+10) tanks;
- 21,478 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,561 (+78) artillery systems;
- 1,317 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,104 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 29,413 (+180) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 40,684 (+113) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,777 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
