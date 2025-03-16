All Sections
Russia loses 1,400 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 16 March 2025, 07:06
A Ukrainian artillery piece. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost a further 1,400 troops killed and wounded, 10 tanks and 78 artillery systems in the war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 894,240 (+1,400) military personnel;
  • 10,325 (+10) tanks;
  • 21,478 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,561 (+78) artillery systems;
  • 1,317 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,104 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 29,413 (+180) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 40,684 (+113) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,777 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

