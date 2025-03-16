Russia loses 1,400 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost a further 1,400 troops killed and wounded, 10 tanks and 78 artillery systems in the war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 894,240 (+1,400) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,325 (+10) tanks;

tanks; 21,478 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 24,561 (+78) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,317 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,104 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

29,413 (+180) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

40,684 (+113) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,777 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

