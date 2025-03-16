Zelenskyy: Russians attacked 11 Ukrainian oblasts in a week – video

Russian forces have carried out hundreds of attacks over seven days, with Chernihiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts being affected.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: The data from authorities indicate that the Russians launched over 1,020 strike drones, nearly 1,360 guided aerial bombs and more than ten missiles of various types.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Those who want the war to end as soon as possible do not act this way. That is why we must jointly continue to put pressure on Russia to force an end to its aggression. Decisive measures are needed, including sanctions that must be not only maintained but also continuously strengthened.

Ukraine, Europe, America and everyone in the world who wants peace – together, we can ensure a just and lasting peace."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!