All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Russians attacked 11 Ukrainian oblasts in a week – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 March 2025, 13:30
Zelenskyy: Russians attacked 11 Ukrainian oblasts in a week – video
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have carried out hundreds of attacks over seven days, with Chernihiv, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts being affected.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: The data from authorities indicate that the Russians launched over 1,020 strike drones, nearly 1,360 guided aerial bombs and more than ten missiles of various types.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Those who want the war to end as soon as possible do not act this way. That is why we must jointly continue to put pressure on Russia to force an end to its aggression. Decisive measures are needed, including sanctions that must be not only maintained but also continuously strengthened.

Ukraine, Europe, America and everyone in the world who wants peace – together, we can ensure a just and lasting peace."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyymissile strikedroneswar
Advertisement:
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
Trump on Russia: very valuable earth which US should be dealing with
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
US State Department denies deleting data on abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
All News
Zelenskyy
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls Lukashenko a "cockroach" for insulting Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on SAMP/T air defence missile shortage: "We've never had enough"
Zelenskyy: US should not agree to Russian "buts" on ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
09:58
"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing
09:24
Trump satisfied with conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy
09:14
Trump on Russia: very valuable earth which US should be dealing with
08:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 171 drones overnight: 75 destroyed by air defences, 63 fail to reach their targets
08:45
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
08:19
Russians increase number of attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 10 injured, including 4 children – photos
07:38
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March
07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
06:52
They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: