Zelenskyy appoints new chief of General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 March 2025, 17:16
Zelenskyy appoints new chief of General Staff
Andrii Hnatov. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Andrii Hnatov as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Anatolii Barhylevych.

Source: Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "Today, on my recommendation, the president of Ukraine has appointed Major General Andrii Hnatov as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He has more than 27 years of military experience and has commanded a marine brigade and troops of Operational Command Skhid (East) and the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

By his order, he also appointed Lieutenant General Anatolii Barhylevych as Inspector General of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. His task is to monitor compliance with military standards and strengthen military discipline."

Details: Umierov thanked Barhylevych for his service as Chief of the General Staff and stressed that he "remains in the team".

"Today, his expertise is needed to reform the Main Inspectorate and introduce modern oversight mechanisms in the defence forces, which will improve the discipline, efficiency and combat capability of our troops," the minister said. 

The decrees dismissing Barhylevych from his post and appointing Hnatov to this position have been published on the president’s website. 

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that Hnatov has been tasked with "increasing the efficiency of the management vertical of the Armed Forces, in particular in the process of reorganising and implementing the corps structure, efficiency in making and implementing decisions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, and implementing combat experience in planning and commanding troops".

Background:

  • On 26 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andrii Hnatov from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • On 27 February, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, by agreement with the president, appointed Hnatov as deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

