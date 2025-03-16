Rubble clearance completed in Chernihiv after Russian attack on apartment building: one person injured
Rescue workers have completed the removal of rubble from a five-storey building hit by a Russian drone in the city of Chernihiv. One woman was injured in the attack.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "As a result of the attack, the third and fourth floors of the building have been destroyed.
A woman was injured and received medical assistance. Six cars were damaged, along with the windows of three neighbouring buildings."
Details: Workers from the State Emergency Service helped residents to take 20 cats out of the damaged building. They dismantled hazardous structures using specialised high-altitude equipment.
The people who were injured were provided with essential aid, hot meals and drinks at an invincibility centre [a heated premise stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]. Psychological assistance was given to 48 people.
Law enforcement officers, utility services, volunteers and NGOs also took part in eliminating the consequences of the strike.
Background: On the evening of 15 March, Russian attack drones damaged a five-storey residential building and two houses in Chernihiv. The strike destroyed the top two floors of the five-storey residential building.
