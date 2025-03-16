Rubble clearance completed in Chernihiv after Russian attack on apartment building: one person injured

Rubble being cleared after the Russian strike in Chernihiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers have completed the removal of rubble from a five-storey building hit by a Russian drone in the city of Chernihiv. One woman was injured in the attack.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "As a result of the attack, the third and fourth floors of the building have been destroyed.

Advertisement:

A woman was injured and received medical assistance. Six cars were damaged, along with the windows of three neighbouring buildings."

Details: Workers from the State Emergency Service helped residents to take 20 cats out of the damaged building. They dismantled hazardous structures using specialised high-altitude equipment.

The people who were injured were provided with essential aid, hot meals and drinks at an invincibility centre [a heated premise stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]. Psychological assistance was given to 48 people.

Law enforcement officers, utility services, volunteers and NGOs also took part in eliminating the consequences of the strike.

Background: On the evening of 15 March, Russian attack drones damaged a five-storey residential building and two houses in Chernihiv. The strike destroyed the top two floors of the five-storey residential building.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!