Russia reports fire after drone attack on Astrakhan Oblast

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 17 March 2025, 09:30
Russia reports fire after drone attack on Astrakhan Oblast
Ukrainian Liutyi drone. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility after drones attacked Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast overnight.

Source: Astrakhan Oblast governor Igor Babushkin on Telegram; local media

Quote: "A fire broke out on the premises of the facility due to the fall of drone debris."

Details: Babushkin did not specify at which facility the fire occurred but stressed that the drones had attacked the oblast’s fuel and energy infrastructure.

The official claims that the Russian air defence system had responded successfully, and all employees of the affected facility had been evacuated in advance.

At the same time, he said, one person had been injured.

In addition, the Russian Telegram channel Mash claimed on the evening of 16 March that the Ukrainian Armed Forces drones had attacked the city of Yeysk, where 10 explosions were heard over the Sea of Azov.

In turn, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that its air defence forces had "successfully" repelled the UAV attacks. According to the Russians, air defence forces destroyed 22 drones in Astrakhan, Bryansk, Volgograd and Rostov oblasts, as well as in the Republic of Kalmykia.

Background: On the evening of 16 March, Russia reported a large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones targeting several oblasts.

