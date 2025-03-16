All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Large-scale Ukrainian drone attack reported in Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 March 2025, 22:34
Large-scale Ukrainian drone attack reported in Russia
Ukrainian attack drone Liutyi in the sky over Russia. Stock photo: Militarnyi

A large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones targeting several oblasts was reported in Russia on the evening of 16 March.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS; local media outlets

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 29 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over Russian territory between 18:20 and 19:00. Later, they added that an additional 15 drones had been downed over Kursk, Oryol and Bryansk oblasts.

Advertisement:

Between 20:25 and 22:20, air defence forces reportedly destroyed six more Ukrainian UAVs over Volgograd, Rostov and Tula oblasts.

Meanwhile, Alexander Khinshtein, acting governor of Kursk Oblast, claimed that 27 drones had been shot down over the city of Zheleznogorsk, causing a fire on the roof of the city's bus station. He also stated that an unexploded section of a Ukrainian drone was found on the premises of the Vagonmash plant in Kursk Oblast.

Local media reported that the airport in Nizhny Novgorod implemented the Kovyor (Carpet) plan. Flights were restricted in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, with two scheduled departures - Nizhny Novgorod-Tashkent and Nizhny Novgorod-Chelyabinsk - being delayed. A flight arriving from Sharm El-Sheikh was rerouted to an alternative airport. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Reports also indicated that drones were flying towards the city of Ryazan.

In the city of Tambov, authorities declared an aerial threat due to potential drone attacks.

Drone alerts were also issued in Krasnodar Krai and the Kuban region.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
Large-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 8 injured, including child – photos
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
All News
Russia
US withdraws from group investigating Russia's crimes in Ukraine – NYT
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers on 16 March
Russia claims peace deal could include "unarmed observers" in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:10
Large-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 8 injured, including child – photos
07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
06:52
They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment
02:50
Kropyvnytskyi survived largest Russian attack – photos
00:01
Zelenskyy: We discussed possibility of restoring Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with Trump
22:41
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast: one civilian killed, others injured – photos
22:24
Trump and Zelenskyy discussed possibility of US ownership of Ukrainian nuclear power plants
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: