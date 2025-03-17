Kremlin preparing for talks with Trump

The Kremlin has confirmed that a phone conversation between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may take place on 18 March.

Source: Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, cited by Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "Yes, that is indeed the case. This conversation is being prepared for Tuesday."

Advertisement:

Details: When asked by journalists to comment on Trump's statement regarding plans to discuss territorial issues, control over nuclear power plants and potential new elements of the conversation, Peskov replied: "We never do this, we never anticipate events. The conversation is indeed being prepared, but in our understanding, discussions between the two presidents are not subject to prior substantive disclosure. Therefore, we will not do so".

Background: Earlier, Trump announced his intention to speak with Putin on 18 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!