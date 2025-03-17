All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia claims Tuapse refinery fire is finally out – three days after Ukrainian long-range Neptune missile attack

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 17 March 2025, 13:26
Russia claims Tuapse refinery fire is finally out – three days after Ukrainian long-range Neptune missile attack
Fire at the Tuapse oil refinery after a Ukrainian attack in 2024

The governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, has reported that a fire that broke out at the Tuapse oil refinery as a result of a "Ukrainian attack" has finally been extinguished, three days later.

Source: Kondratyev on Telegram

Quote: "The fire at the oil refinery in Tuapse has been fully extinguished. After an attack by the Kyiv regime on the night of 13-14 March, a tank containing approximately 20,000 tonnes of petrol caught fire."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Kondratyev, the fire covered an area of over 1,000 sq m, and the blaze was classified as level four in terms of danger. A total of 188 firefighters and 55 appliances were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the refinery in Krasnodar Krai was attacked by a Neptune, the new Ukrainian long-range missile.

Background: On 15 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported "significant results" in Ukraine's missile programme following the successful test of a domestically-produced long-range Neptune missile.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warRussiadrones
Advertisement:
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
US State Department denies deleting data on abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russian forces most active on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Trump considers recognising occupied Crimea as Russian – Semafor
Russians intensify activity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: fighting for Piatykhatky and Mali Shcherbaky continues – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
08:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 171 drones overnight: 75 destroyed by air defences, 63 fail to reach their targets
08:45
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
08:19
Russians increase number of attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 10 injured, including 4 children – photos
07:38
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March
07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
06:52
They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment
06:29
Russia claims to have downed 132 Ukrainian drones overnight
04:30
ISW: Putin accuses Ukraine of ceasefire violations before formal agreement
03:54
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Engels – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: