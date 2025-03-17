Russia claims Tuapse refinery fire is finally out – three days after Ukrainian long-range Neptune missile attack

Fire at the Tuapse oil refinery after a Ukrainian attack in 2024

The governor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, has reported that a fire that broke out at the Tuapse oil refinery as a result of a "Ukrainian attack" has finally been extinguished, three days later.

Source: Kondratyev on Telegram

Quote: "The fire at the oil refinery in Tuapse has been fully extinguished. After an attack by the Kyiv regime on the night of 13-14 March, a tank containing approximately 20,000 tonnes of petrol caught fire."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Kondratyev, the fire covered an area of over 1,000 sq m, and the blaze was classified as level four in terms of danger. A total of 188 firefighters and 55 appliances were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the refinery in Krasnodar Krai was attacked by a Neptune, the new Ukrainian long-range missile.

Background: On 15 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported "significant results" in Ukraine's missile programme following the successful test of a domestically-produced long-range Neptune missile.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!