Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault in border area of Sumy Oblast – video
Monday, 17 March 2025, 15:43
Ukrainian marines from a Mykolaiv-based brigade, together with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed Russian assault groups in the border area of Sumy Oblast.
Source: video by the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi; a source of Ukrainska Pravda in the brigade
Details: A Ukrainska Pravda source said that the brigade's video shows footage of repulsing Russian assaults on the area between Sverdlikovo (Russia’s Kursk Oblast) and Novenke (Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast).
Advertisement:
According to the 36th Brigade, as a result of combat actions, the Russians lost 14 men killed and 15 wounded. In addition, four ATVs used by them were destroyed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!