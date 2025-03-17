Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault in border area of Sumy Oblast – video

Screenshot: video by the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Bilynskyi

Ukrainian marines from a Mykolaiv-based brigade, together with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed Russian assault groups in the border area of Sumy Oblast.

Source: video by the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi; a source of Ukrainska Pravda in the brigade

Details: A Ukrainska Pravda source said that the brigade's video shows footage of repulsing Russian assaults on the area between Sverdlikovo (Russia’s Kursk Oblast) and Novenke (Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast).

According to the 36th Brigade, as a result of combat actions, the Russians lost 14 men killed and 15 wounded. In addition, four ATVs used by them were destroyed.

