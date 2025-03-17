All Sections
Russian FPV drone attacks Kharkiv Oblast, injuring woman

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 17 March 2025, 19:43
Smoke. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops attacked the village of Riasne, Kharkiv Oblast, with an FPV drone on the evening of 17 March, injuring a 69-year-old woman.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "At approximately 16:45, an enemy FPV drone hit a residential area in the village of Riasne in the Zolochiv hromada, Bohodukhiv district [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A woman, 69, sustained an acubarotrauma and suffered an acute stress reaction. The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment."

Details: The Russian Armed Forces carried out airstrikes on the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, at around 15:50. Residential buildings and a civilian business were damaged.

Kharkiv Oblastattackwar
