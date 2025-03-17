Russia attacks Kherson Oblast, killing two people
Monday, 17 March 2025, 20:42
Russian forces have killed two civilians in the city of Kherson and its outskirts.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media
Details: Prokudin said that the Russian army attacked a resident of Kherson in the Dniprovskyi district with a drone at around 19:00. The 56-year-old man died on the spot as a result of the explosion.
Advertisement:
Another person was killed in Sunday's attack on the village of Antonivka. A 71-year-old man sustained fatal injuries.
Background: On 14 March, the Russians launched a guided aerial bomb at the centre of Kherson. The attack injured two people.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!