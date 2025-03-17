Zelenskyy reports 3,000-km-range drone testing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a Staff Meeting, the main focus of which was Ukrainian drones.

Source: Zelenskyy address on 17 March

Quote: "Today, I held a Staff Meeting. Several issues were discussed, but the key topic was drones – all types that we need. There is good news regarding long-range drones: our 3,000-kilometre-range drone has successfully passed testing.

I am grateful to the developers and manufacturers. We are advancing a line

of long-range capabilities that will help guarantee the security of our state."

Details: Moreover, Zelenskyy said that he had received reports on the use of Ukrainian missiles, specifically the Long Neptune.

"We can say we are satisfied with the strike results. However, we need to produce more missiles, more drones, and this week, we will discuss this with our partners," noted Zelenskyy.

In addition, Zelenskyy talked about his meeting with Andrii Hnatov, the new Chief of the Ukrainian General Staff. During the meeting, they, together with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, outlined top priorities, including the military corps system.

