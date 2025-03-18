Russians intensify activity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: fighting for Piatykhatky and Mali Shcherbaky continues – DeepState

Russian forces have been trying to break through the defences of the Ukrainian defence forces along the Piatykhatky-Mali Shcherbaky line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the beginning of March. Fighting continues, with the Russians intensifying attacks by small infantry groups and trying to establish positions on strategic fronts.

Details: DeepState reported that the Russian 108th Air Assault Regiment, after being reinforced, had begun assaulting Ukrainian positions near the village of Mali Shcherbaky in early March.

Later, there was confirmation that the same 108th Air Assault Regiment had started an assault on the village of Piatykhatky, where video footage recorded the mop-up operation on the southeast outskirts of the village. "In recent days, the attacks on this settlement have not stopped and Russian forces are trying to take full control of it," DeepState reported.

In addition, the Russians have become more active near the village of Stepove, trying to reach the motorway and establish control over it. Ukrainian forces are holding back the Russian advance with artillery fire, but the Russians have come closer to the road.

Attacks by small infantry groups on Mali Shcherbaky also continued. According to available information, the Russians have achieved some success and are establishing themselves in the wooded areas from the south of the village. Fighting continues on this front.

Quote: "Unfortunately, our units have typical problems. The military leadership is aware of the situation and is taking measures to stabilise it. Great hopes are placed on the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, as it is the most experienced brigade in the area, as well as on the crews of other units and divisions working on this front."

