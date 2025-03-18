All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians intensify activity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: fighting for Piatykhatky and Mali Shcherbaky continues – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 01:17
Russians intensify activity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: fighting for Piatykhatky and Mali Shcherbaky continues – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

Russian forces have been trying to break through the defences of the Ukrainian defence forces along the Piatykhatky-Mali Shcherbaky line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the beginning of March. Fighting continues, with the Russians intensifying attacks by small infantry groups and trying to establish positions on strategic fronts.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: DeepState reported that the Russian 108th Air Assault Regiment, after being reinforced, had begun assaulting Ukrainian positions near the village of Mali Shcherbaky in early March.

Advertisement:

Later, there was confirmation that the same 108th Air Assault Regiment had started an assault on the village of Piatykhatky, where video footage recorded the mop-up operation on the southeast outskirts of the village. "In recent days, the attacks on this settlement have not stopped and Russian forces are trying to take full control of it," DeepState reported.

In addition, the Russians have become more active near the village of Stepove, trying to reach the motorway and establish control over it. Ukrainian forces are holding back the Russian advance with artillery fire, but the Russians have come closer to the road.

Attacks by small infantry groups on Mali Shcherbaky also continued. According to available information, the Russians have achieved some success and are establishing themselves in the wooded areas from the south of the village. Fighting continues on this front.

Quote: "Unfortunately, our units have typical problems. The military leadership is aware of the situation and is taking measures to stabilise it. Great hopes are placed on the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, as it is the most experienced brigade in the area, as well as on the crews of other units and divisions working on this front."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationZaporizhzhia OblastwarRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
occupation
Ukraine may lose territory in exchange for security guarantees – Trump's national security advisor
Ukraine's red lines in peace talks: no more land to Russia, release of children, security guarantees – The Independent
Zelenskyy says territorial issues were discussed in Saudi Arabia
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: