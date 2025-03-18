EU states and Ukraine report Russia's interference with satellites to the UN – Dutch public broadcaster

Eight European countries have filed a complaint on 17 March with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialised agency of the United Nations, regarding Russia's repeated interference with European satellite communication, demanding that these actions cease.

Details: NOS wrote that the complaint had been signed by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Finland, France and the Netherlands, with 17 other EU member states and the United Kingdom supporting the complaint.

The complaint is another step in the ongoing conflict between European countries and Russia over the disruption of satellite signals.

Several European countries have reported disruptions to the operations of two main European satellite providers, Eutelsat and SE, over the past year. They provide radio and television communication services as well as aircraft navigation in Europe.

Background:

The most notable disruption occurred in the spring of 2024, when Russian military propaganda suddenly appeared twice on the BabyTV channel in the Netherlands and other European countries.

An investigation revealed that the source of the interference was the Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast.

In previous letters to the UN, Russia denied its involvement in the satellite disruptions.

It became known in 2024 that, according to the US, Moscow had been developing nuclear weapons for deployment in low Earth orbit, which could pose a threat to American satellites.

