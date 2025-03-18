All Sections
More than half of Germans believe Ukraine should be ready for territorial concessions for peace with Russia

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 March 2025, 15:30
A demonstration in support of Ukraine in Berlin. Stock photo: Getty Images

The results of the Forsa survey for ntv show that 54% of Germans believe that Ukraine should be prepared to cede part of its territory if necessary to achieve peace with Russia.

Source: German TV news channel ntv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: 54% of respondents think that Ukraine should be ready to cede the occupied territories to Russia if required for a peace agreement.

Meanwhile, 36% – primarily supporters of the Greens – believe that Ukraine should not make such concessions.

Among supporters of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, 52% back territorial concessions, while 43% oppose them. Among Social Democratic Party (SPD) supporters, 46% favour Ukraine's readiness for concessions, while 40% are against it. 

CDU/CSU and SPD are currently engaged in talks regarding the formation of a future government.

Among supporters of the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany (AfD), 71% say Ukraine should be ready for territorial concessions (16% oppose). A similar view is held by 50% of Left Party supporters (40% oppose).

Background:

  • Michael Waltz, US President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor, said that Ukraine could lose territory as part of the agreement to end the war in exchange for "future security guarantees, the future status of Ukraine".
  • On 10 March, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine would have to make concessions on the territories Russia has occupied since 2014 as part of any ceasefire agreement.

GermanyRusso-Ukrainian war
