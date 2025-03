Attack helicopter crashes in Russia, crew dead

Wreckage of the Mi-28 in Leningrad Oblast. Photo: local Telegram channels

A Mi-28 attack helicopter (NATO reporting name Havoc) has crashed in Russia's Leningrad Oblast, leaving the crew dead.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russia's Defence Ministry; Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS

Quote from RIA Novosti: "A Mi-28 helicopter has crashed during a scheduled training flight over Leningrad Oblast."

Details: The helicopter reportedly crashed in a deserted location far from populated areas. All crew members died in the incident.

For reference: The Mi-28 is an attack helicopter designed to seek and destroy armoured vehicles, aerial targets and military personnel.

