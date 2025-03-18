Kremlin insists on foreign military aid to Kyiv and intelligence sharing being stopped

Moscow has insisted that foreign military assistance and intelligence information to Ukraine should be stopped in the context of a 30-day truce initiative.

Source: the press service for the Kremlin following a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on 18 March

Quote: "It was emphasised that the key condition for preventing further escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution through political and diplomatic means should be a complete cessation of foreign military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kyiv."

