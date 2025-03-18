All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Kremlin insists on foreign military aid to Kyiv and intelligence sharing being stopped

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 18 March 2025, 19:40
Kremlin insists on foreign military aid to Kyiv and intelligence sharing being stopped
Photo: "RIA News"

Moscow has insisted that foreign military assistance and intelligence information to Ukraine should be stopped in the context of a 30-day truce initiative.

Source: the press service for the Kremlin following a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on 18 March

Quote: "It was emphasised that the key condition for preventing further escalation of the conflict and working towards its resolution through political and diplomatic means should be a complete cessation of foreign military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kyiv."

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationsRussiawar
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
negotiations
Chief of Zelenskyy's office outlined Kyiv's red lines during Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia
Trump: many elements of peace deal have been agreed upon with Putin
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: