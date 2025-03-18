EU readies for scenario in which Ukraine summit conclusions bypass Hungary's opposition

The European Union is preparing for a scenario in which the conclusions of the 20-21 March summit on Ukraine could be approved without Hungary's support, as the country has publicly opposed them.

Source: a senior EU official speaking on condition of anonymity, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent from Brussels

Details: The official noted that the conclusions of this week's EU leaders' meeting on Ukraine could be adopted in the same manner as the emergency summit in early March – through a decision by 26 member states.

Background:

On 6 March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán refused to sign the conclusions of the extraordinary European Council meeting on support for Ukraine, leading to 26 out of 27 EU member states approving the text.

Without naming the state opposing the adoption of the conclusions on Ukraine, an EU official confirmed that "there is a disagreement with one member state" and that "we have to move forward with 26" states.

Previously:

Hungary’s Minister for EU Affairs, János Bóka, publicly confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Hungary would not support the European Council's conclusions on assistance to Ukraine, as they "contradict Budapest's strategic interests".

This concerns, among other issues, an initiative by EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in military aid.

European Pravda sources reported that during non-public talks on the text of the European Council's conclusions for 20-21 March, Hungary again insisted that the reference to support for Ukraine be removed.

