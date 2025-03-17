EU chief diplomat confirms EU wants to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in military aid

The initiative of Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on an urgent military aid package includes plans to provide Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and other types of assistance worth €40 billion.

as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas stressed that the European Union is discussing her initiative to provide Ukraine with military assistance totalling €40 billion, which has received broad political support from EU states.

Quote: "First on Ukraine, there is broad political support for a defense initiative of €40 billion. Of course, right now the discussion is in the details. So at the last European Council, we had the wording that we need to move swiftly with this initiative, and we have done some more work on this."

Details: Kallas added that "everybody understood around the table that we should really show our resolve right now and support Ukraine so that they can defend themselves".



Kaja Kallas's proposal of a large package of military aid to Ukraine will be discussed at an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Warsaw on 2-3 April.

It is worth noting that on 17 March, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reiterated that he would oppose Brussels' proposals to support Ukraine.

