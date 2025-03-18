All Sections
Ukrainian forces hit 3 North Korean Koksan artillery pieces in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 March 2025, 21:56
Ukrainian forces hit 3 North Korean Koksan artillery pieces in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
An M-1978 Koksan. Photo: Screenshot

An aerial reconnaissance unit from the 14th Separate Drone Regiment of the Ukrainian defence forces, in coordination with a rocket artillery unit, has struck three Koksan self-propelled artillery systems supplied to Russia by North Korea.

Source: Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that the Koksan self-propelled howitzers had been concealed among trees, with the Russians installing anti-drone protection grills to shield them from First-Person View drones. Operators from the 14th Separate Drone Regiment identified the howitzers and coordinated fire from Ukrainian rocket artillery, which targeted them with high-explosive fragmentation and cluster munitions.

Quote: "The M1978 Koksan self-propelled artillery system is North Korea’s longest-range tubed artillery. Equipped with a 170mm gun, it has a range of up to 60 km. The system was originally designed with the capability to strike Seoul from the north of the demilitarised zone. Now, the Russian Armed Forces are using it in the war against Ukraine to offset their artillery losses."

Previously: On 18 February, Ukrainian soldiers from the 412th Separate Drone Regiment Nemesis struck a Koksan self-propelled artillery system, a rare North Korean artillery piece in the Ukraine war zone.

Kursk OblastArmed Forces
