Zelenskyy confirms prisoner swap with Russia: deal planned in advance

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 March 2025, 22:17
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a 175-for-175 prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, noting that this is a pre-arranged agreement.

Source: Zelenskyy during an online meeting with journalists, as reported by Suspilne and Ukrinform

Quote: "I knew about this swap, both from the Security Service and from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, I received this information. This is a pre-arranged exchange, but in any case, exchanges are wonderful for Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned that a step by Russia that would demonstrate its desire to end the war would be an all-for-all prisoner swap.

Quote: "Returning all the prisoners, I believe, is showing the will, the desire to end the war. Because the prisoners, the men and women who have been there for years… we don't need to be afraid. We are reasonable people. We will not send them back to the line of contact again. Never. They need help, medicine, some need rehabilitation. There are people with very severe injuries. So, I believe that this really demonstrates the desire to end the war."

Background: Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a 175-for-175 prisoner swap with Ukraine in a conversation with US President Donald Trump on 18 March.

