Ukraine-Russia POW swap to occur on Wednesday, Putin tells Trump in Tuesday conversation

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 March 2025, 19:26
Ukraine-Russia POW swap to occur on Wednesday, Putin tells Trump in Tuesday conversation
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has announced a 175-for-175 prisoner exchange with Ukraine in a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing the Kremlin press service

Details: The Kremlin reported that Putin informed Trump about a 175-for-175 POW swap scheduled between Russia and Ukraine on 19 March.

In addition, Russia pledged to transfer 23 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers, currently receiving treatment in Russian medical facilities, to Ukraine.

Previously:

  • On 17 March, Trump noted that he plans to speak with Putin on Tuesday 18 March to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
  • The White House reported that the US president is "determined" to reach a deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine and that the world is close to such peace.

PutinprisonersTrump
20:54
