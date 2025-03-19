Ukrainian air defences responding to Russian-launched assets in Kyiv

Ukrainian air defence units are engaging Russian-launched aerial assets during an air raid on the evening of 18 March.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; map of air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote from the Air Force: "Attention: Threat of ballistic missile strikes in the areas where an air-raid warning has been issued!"

Details: A few minutes later, the Air Force noted that Russian loitering munitions are targeting Kyiv.

The Ukrainian military also reported a high-speed target in Sumy Oblast moving in a southwestern direction.

Update: Later, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence units are responding to Russian-launched aerial targets over the city.

Quote from Kyiv authorities: "Remain in shelters until the all-clear is given. Please observe safety precautions."

