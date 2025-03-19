All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after drone attack

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 06:28
Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after drone attack
A fire at the oil depot in Kavkazskaya. Photo: Screenshot

A drone attack has sparked a fire at an oil depot in the village of Kavkazskaya near the town of Kropotkin in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. The strike has damaged a pipeline between storage tanks and operations at the facility have been halted.

Source: Krasnodar Krai Operations Centre, a Russian authority

Details: Russian authorities claimed that the fire had been caused by the fall of drone wreckage.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The fire has spread over an area of 20 sq m. A pipeline between the tanks has been damaged. The automatic fire extinguishing and cooling system was triggered. The blaze has been classified as a type four incident in terms of complexity."

Details: Thirty personnel on duty have been evacuated from the facility and operations at the oil depot have been suspended.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,060 troops and 64 artillery pieces in 24 hours
Zelenskyy: Putin renounced ceasefire proposal and attacks civilian infrastructure – photo
Kremlin insists on foreign military aid to Kyiv and intelligence sharing being stopped
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: