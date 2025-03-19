Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after drone attack

A drone attack has sparked a fire at an oil depot in the village of Kavkazskaya near the town of Kropotkin in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. The strike has damaged a pipeline between storage tanks and operations at the facility have been halted.

Source: Krasnodar Krai Operations Centre, a Russian authority

Details: Russian authorities claimed that the fire had been caused by the fall of drone wreckage.

Quote: "The fire has spread over an area of 20 sq m. A pipeline between the tanks has been damaged. The automatic fire extinguishing and cooling system was triggered. The blaze has been classified as a type four incident in terms of complexity."

Details: Thirty personnel on duty have been evacuated from the facility and operations at the oil depot have been suspended.

