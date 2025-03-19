Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after drone attack
A drone attack has sparked a fire at an oil depot in the village of Kavkazskaya near the town of Kropotkin in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. The strike has damaged a pipeline between storage tanks and operations at the facility have been halted.
Source: Krasnodar Krai Operations Centre, a Russian authority
Details: Russian authorities claimed that the fire had been caused by the fall of drone wreckage.
Quote: "The fire has spread over an area of 20 sq m. A pipeline between the tanks has been damaged. The automatic fire extinguishing and cooling system was triggered. The blaze has been classified as a type four incident in terms of complexity."
У Краснодарському краї Росії горить нафтобаза після атаки БпЛАhttps://t.co/NisOMORzyQ pic.twitter.com/zzpYcUegfs— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 19, 2025
Details: Thirty personnel on duty have been evacuated from the facility and operations at the oil depot have been suspended.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!