Ukrainian intelligence hit various Russian radar systems, anti-aircraft missile system, tugboat and helicopter in Crimea – video

Ukrainian reconnaissance forces have targeted air defence systems, a tugboat and a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in temporarily occupied Crimea over the last few days.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "For several days, the invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea were trembling from loud explosions, as their expensive air defence systems were helpless against accurate strikes by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s warriors."

Details: It is reported that some radar systems were hit, in particular, Podlyot (2 systems), Niobiy (two systems), Kasta (three systems), Imbir (one system), Nebo (one system), S-300 (one system); Nebo-M (one system), Protivnik (one system) and Mys (one system).

The S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher, command posts of the ST-68 radar and Kasta radar, and three Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems came under attack.

The reconnaissance men also struck the C4236-project tugboat Fedor Uriupin and a Mi-8 helicopter.

