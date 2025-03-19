All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian intelligence hit various Russian radar systems, anti-aircraft missile system, tugboat and helicopter in Crimea – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 19 March 2025, 09:39
Ukrainian intelligence hit various Russian radar systems, anti-aircraft missile system, tugboat and helicopter in Crimea – video
Niobiy radar system. Screenshot: video by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Ukrainian reconnaissance forces have targeted air defence systems, a tugboat and a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in temporarily occupied Crimea over the last few days.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "For several days, the invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea were trembling from loud explosions, as their expensive air defence systems were helpless against accurate strikes by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s warriors."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that some radar systems were hit, in particular, Podlyot (2 systems), Niobiy (two systems), Kasta (three systems), Imbir (one system), Nebo (one system), S-300 (one system); Nebo-M (one system), Protivnik (one system) and Mys (one system).

The S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher, command posts of the ST-68 radar and Kasta radar, and three Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun systems came under attack.

The reconnaissance men also struck the C4236-project tugboat Fedor Uriupin and a Mi-8 helicopter.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

defence intelligenceCrimeaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
defence intelligence
Pause in US sharing intelligence caused no major change in Russo-Ukrainian war – UK foreign secretary
Estonian Intelligence says Ukraine is withdrawing troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast in organised manner – map
US intelligence: Putin has not abandoned plans to seize Ukraine – WP
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: