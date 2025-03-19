Russians kill one and injure three more people in attack on Sumy Oblast
Russian forces struck an apartment building in the village of Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast on 18 March, killing a 29-year-old man and injuring three others.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Office of the Prosecutor General
Quote: "On 18 March, one person was killed and three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Uhroidy in the Krasnopillia hromada."
[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: The prosecutor's office clarified that the Russians hit a two-storey apartment building. It was reported that the victim was 29 years old.
Russian forces also destroyed a two-storey apartment building and damaged a low-pressure gas pipeline.
Background:
- Late in the evening of 18 March, a Russian UAV crashed onto the roof of the regional clinical hospital in the city of Sumy, damaging the building and cars parked nearby.
- On the night of 18-19 March, another hospital in Sumy Oblast was damaged in a Russian drone attack.
