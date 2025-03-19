All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians kill one and injure three more people in attack on Sumy Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 19 March 2025, 10:00
Russians kill one and injure three more people in attack on Sumy Oblast
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces struck an apartment building in the village of Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast on 18 March, killing a 29-year-old man and injuring three others. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "On 18 March, one person was killed and three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Uhroidy in the Krasnopillia hromada."

Advertisement:

[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The prosecutor's office clarified that the Russians hit a two-storey apartment building. It was reported that the victim was 29 years old.

Russian forces also destroyed a two-storey apartment building and damaged a low-pressure gas pipeline.

Background

  • Late in the evening of 18 March, a Russian UAV crashed onto the roof of the regional clinical hospital in the city of Sumy, damaging the building and cars parked nearby.
  • On the night of 18-19 March, another hospital in Sumy Oblast was damaged in a Russian drone attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
Sumy Oblast
Another hospital in Sumy Oblast damaged in Russian nighttime drone attack
Ukraine's General Staff sheds light on situation in Sumy and Kursk oblasts
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault in border area of Sumy Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: