Russians kill one and injure three more people in attack on Sumy Oblast

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces struck an apartment building in the village of Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast on 18 March, killing a 29-year-old man and injuring three others.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "On 18 March, one person was killed and three people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Uhroidy in the Krasnopillia hromada."

[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The prosecutor's office clarified that the Russians hit a two-storey apartment building. It was reported that the victim was 29 years old.

Russian forces also destroyed a two-storey apartment building and damaged a low-pressure gas pipeline.

Background:

Late in the evening of 18 March, a Russian UAV crashed onto the roof of the regional clinical hospital in the city of Sumy, damaging the building and cars parked nearby.

On the night of 18-19 March, another hospital in Sumy Oblast was damaged in a Russian drone attack.

