Another hospital in Sumy Oblast damaged in Russian nighttime drone attack
Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 03:41
A Russian drone attack severely damaged yet another hospital in Sumy Oblast on the night of 18-19 March.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A Russian drone crashed onto the roof of the Krasnopillia hospital at around 01:00 on 19 March.
Early reports indicate that there were no casualties."
Details: Sumy Oblast authorities reported that emergency services are working at the scene. Evacuation measures are being taken for patients and hospital staff.
Background: On the evening of 18 March, a Russian drone crashed onto the roof of a regional clinical hospital in the city of Sumy, damaging the building and cars parked nearby.
