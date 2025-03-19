All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Another hospital in Sumy Oblast damaged in Russian nighttime drone attack

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 03:41
Another hospital in Sumy Oblast damaged in Russian nighttime drone attack
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack. Photo: Ukraine's National Police in Sumy Oblast

A Russian drone attack severely damaged yet another hospital in Sumy Oblast on the night of 18-19 March.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A Russian drone crashed onto the roof of the Krasnopillia hospital at around 01:00 on 19 March.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties."

Details: Sumy Oblast authorities reported that emergency services are working at the scene. Evacuation measures are being taken for patients and hospital staff.

Background: On the evening of 18 March, a Russian drone crashed onto the roof of a regional clinical hospital in the city of Sumy, damaging the building and cars parked nearby.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
UK intelligence: Putin's new decree on Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia is way for forced Russification
Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
Ultimate goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia – Trump's envoy Witkoff
UpdatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 12 people injured and 3 killed – photos, video
Upcoming Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia to focus on ceasefire parameters, Kyiv says
All News
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine's General Staff sheds light on situation in Sumy and Kursk oblasts
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault in border area of Sumy Oblast – video
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups keep trying to enter Sumy Oblast and place mines there
RECENT NEWS
16:03
Thousands rally in Slovakia against PM Fico government's policies – photo
15:32
Netherlands to contribute €65m to Ukraine Energy Support Fund
13:56
UK intelligence: Putin's new decree on Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia is way for forced Russification
12:42
Russian warplanes strike Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast, for second consecutive day: extensive damage reported – photo
12:17
Power engineers restore power supply to over 18,000 consumers
11:51
Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video
11:06
Voice of America files lawsuit against Trump administration
10:51
Ukraine seeks to convince partners that compensation for Russian aggression must be paid from Russian money
09:26
Debris from downed Russian drones falls in three Kyiv Oblast districts
08:39
Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: