Another hospital in Sumy Oblast damaged in Russian nighttime drone attack

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack. Photo: Ukraine's National Police in Sumy Oblast

A Russian drone attack severely damaged yet another hospital in Sumy Oblast on the night of 18-19 March.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A Russian drone crashed onto the roof of the Krasnopillia hospital at around 01:00 on 19 March.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties."

Details: Sumy Oblast authorities reported that emergency services are working at the scene. Evacuation measures are being taken for patients and hospital staff.

Background: On the evening of 18 March, a Russian drone crashed onto the roof of a regional clinical hospital in the city of Sumy, damaging the building and cars parked nearby.

