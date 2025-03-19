All Sections
EU and UK work to galvanise arms deliveries to Ukraine ahead of potential ceasefire, Bloomberg says

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 19 March 2025, 12:39
EU and UK work to galvanise arms deliveries to Ukraine ahead of potential ceasefire, Bloomberg says
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom and the European Union are in talks to speed up arms supplies to Ukraine amid discussions about a potential truce in the war unleashed by Russia.

Source: UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in an interview with Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lammy reported that on Tuesday, he and Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, had discussed the possibility of sending additional military supplies to Ukraine before a broad cessation of hostilities is achieved.

He added that the idea had also been raised at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada last week.

"Of course it’s our intention to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position militarily and economically. We want peace to prevail but we get peace through strength and that means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to repel any prospects of the war beginning again," Lammy said.

He also urged Russia to agree to an "unconditional ceasefire" and warned that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin should not be allowed to take advantage of the truce by rearming his armed forces before full peace is established.

"What we want is an end to all fighting, not a period in which Putin is able to re-arm and go again," the UK foreign secretary stressed.

Background: 

  • Putin has indicated that he wants "an end to forced mobilisation in Ukraine and the rearmament of their Armed Forces" as his demand for a halt to hostilities.
  • Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that the topic of assistance to Ukraine was not discussed during his telephone conversation with Putin on 18 March.
  • For their part, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have said they would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

