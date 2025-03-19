Trump: I didn't talk about aid to Ukraine with Putin

US President Donald Trump has shared details of his conversation with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and noted that the issue of assistance to Ukraine was not discussed.

Source: Trump in an interview on The Ingraham Angle programme on Fox News on 18 March

Details: The journalist drew Trump's attention to reports from Kremlin media outlets, which stated that Putin had demanded "immediate cessation of aid to Ukraine" as a condition for a peace agreement. However, Trump denied these claims, stating that this issue was not discussed in their conversation.

Quote: "I think we had a great call. It lasted almost two hours. Talked about a lot of things and toward getting it to peace. And we talked about other things also. […] We didn't talk about aid, we didn't talk about aid at all."

Details: Trump also emphasised the United States' interest in Russia's natural resources.

Пряма мова: "They have some valuable things for us, including very big forms of rare earth. They have a lot of earth, you know. They have a big chunk of real estate. The biggest, actually. The biggest in the world, for a country, by far. And on that, they have things that we could use, frankly, and other people could use. […] I think Russia wants to get along with the United States."

