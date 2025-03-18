All Sections
Putin wants US to stop all arms shipments to Ukraine for "truce" – Bloomberg

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 March 2025, 13:10
Putin wants US to stop all arms shipments to Ukraine for truce – Bloomberg
Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin website

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has demanded that all Western arms supplies to Ukraine be halted in order to conclude a ceasefire agreement.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Bloomberg

Details: The news agency sources in Moscow said that during the visit of Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to the Russian capital, Putin called this condition mandatory for the signing of a ceasefire agreement.

Bloomberg sources added that Russia wants to stop all arms supplies to Ukraine, but its minimum goal is to cut off US aid.

The Russian sources also insist that Putin's request to suspend arms supplies will be temporary. Arms deliveries will allegedly resume after a peace agreement is concluded, in which Ukraine agrees to limit its military potential.

Meanwhile, the unnamed European official said it was unlikely that Europe would agree to Russia's demand that its allies block arms supplies to Ukraine during any "truce".

He stressed that this could lead to a situation where Russia would be able to rearm during the cessation of hostilities, while Ukraine would not have such an opportunity.

Earlier, the agency wrote that Putin allegedly generally supports the US proposal for a "truce", but insists that a number of conditions must be met before Russia agrees.

Background:

  • On 18 March, US President Donald Trump plans to talk to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
  • The White House says that the US president is "determined" to conclude an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine and that the world is close to such a peace.
  • Before that, Steve Witkoff, Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, had been to Russia and met with Putin to discuss the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The Kremlin said that"‘additional signals" were transmitted to Trump through Witkoff.

