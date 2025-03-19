Zelenskyy: Ukraine to prepare list of facilities which Russia must not attack

Ukraine will prepare and hand over to its partners a list of energy, infrastructure and civilian facilities that Russia has to stop attacking. If Russia stops attacking these facilities, Ukraine will also not attack the Russian energy sector.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki on 19 March

"Putin's promises and only words that he is giving an order not to attack the energy sector are not enough. Why? This war has made us very practical people.

Advertisement:

An example is yesterday's strike after Putin said that there would be no attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure. He said he had given the order. And then [Russia] launched an attack with 145 strike drones, 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 2 Iskander ballistic missiles. The attack targeted the railway agricultural businesses, and 21 civilian houses were also hit. Words are not enough," Zelenskyy responded to the question of whether he needs to issue an order to stop attacks on the Russian oil industry.

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine wants control over this issue, and the main party that should control it should be the United States.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And if we have such an agreement, there will be a list of objects, we have it, a list of civilian, energy, infrastructure facilities (we will also prepare this list and give it to our partners), and if the Russians do not hit our facilities, we will not hit their facilities."

Background:

On 18 March, the Kremlin stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had endorsed a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days, issuing the relevant order to the Russian military.

Following the conversation between Putin and Trump, on the night of 18-19 March, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft surface-to-surface missiles, 145 Shahed loitering munitions, and various types of decoy drones. Ukrainian air defence units successfully downed 72 of the loitering munitions, while 45 Russian drones targeted Kyiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!