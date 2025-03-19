UK special forces have allegedly been put on standby for deployment to Ukraine as part of a UK peacekeeping mission.

Source: The i Paper, citing two military sources familiar with the directive, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Two military sources said military planners responsible for preparing government forces had instructed special forces units to prepare for mobilisation in Ukraine.

The UK's military planning command centre, the Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ), received directives last week to begin deploying personnel and resources.

The orders, which also apply to UK Special Forces reservists, foresee the personnel being put on standby to ensure that military equipment is operational before receiving a mobilisation notice to Ukraine.

Background:

The decision to put key troops on alert was made as the UK prepares to host military leaders from a group of countries willing to support a ceasefire agreement with Russia.

On 15 March, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that plans to deploy peacekeeping forces to Ukraine had entered an "operational phase".

London and Paris are leading the negotiations for the "coalition of the willing," which includes 30 countries ready to deploy military forces to guarantee peace in Ukraine.

