All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump's team not planning to discuss easing sanctions against Russia before ceasefire

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 March 2025, 17:05
Trump's team not planning to discuss easing sanctions against Russia before ceasefire
Donald Trump. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Trump’s administration intends to address the issue of potentially easing sanctions against Russia only after a ceasefire is achieved.

Source: Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff on Bloomberg on Wednesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Witkoff stated that the topic of sanctions was not discussed during the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

However, he emphasised that this is a discussion both leaders are going to have and that "everybody is open to it".

Quote from Witkoff: "But first and foremost, we want a solution that means an end to the fighting. We want to get to the ceasefire. That's the president's policy. And we're going to get to the ceasefire." 

Details: In Witkoff’s view, once a ceasefire is reached, everything else will be secondary.

"And I think after that, everything else will be a detail: sanction relief and all the other things that go with a full-on peace treaty," he concluded.

Background:

  • On 14 March, the G7 countries declared their readiness to impose further sanctions against Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine if Russia refuses the ceasefire proposal.
  • On 18 March, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Trump had called for US sanctions to be prepared in case they are needed to increase pressure on Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpceasefireRussiasanctions
Advertisement:
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third day
Death toll from Russian drone attack on Kyiv rises to 3
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
UK intelligence: Putin's new decree on Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia is way for forced Russification
Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
All News
Trump
White House says Trump speaking with Zelenskyy now
Politico: Trump allies held secret talks with Zelenskyy's opponents
Trump's envoy Witkoff expects full ceasefire "in a couple of weeks"
RECENT NEWS
08:46
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third day
07:46
Death toll from Russian drone attack on Kyiv rises to 3
07:40
Russia loses 1,470 troops in war against Ukraine over past 24 hours
21:11
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 16
20:32
Prague may send troops to Ukraine as part of foreign mission, Czech president says
20:19
Czech president reveals how US and Europe will share security guarantees for Ukraine
20:02
Czech president on occupied Ukrainian lands: no legal recognition for Russia
19:40
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
19:33
Lithuania considers planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus
19:25
Zelenskyy visits command posts in Kharkiv Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: