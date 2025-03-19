Trump's team not planning to discuss easing sanctions against Russia before ceasefire
Trump’s administration intends to address the issue of potentially easing sanctions against Russia only after a ceasefire is achieved.
Source: Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff on Bloomberg on Wednesday, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Witkoff stated that the topic of sanctions was not discussed during the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
However, he emphasised that this is a discussion both leaders are going to have and that "everybody is open to it".
Quote from Witkoff: "But first and foremost, we want a solution that means an end to the fighting. We want to get to the ceasefire. That's the president's policy. And we're going to get to the ceasefire."
Details: In Witkoff’s view, once a ceasefire is reached, everything else will be secondary.
"And I think after that, everything else will be a detail: sanction relief and all the other things that go with a full-on peace treaty," he concluded.
Background:
- On 14 March, the G7 countries declared their readiness to impose further sanctions against Russia and strengthen support for Ukraine if Russia refuses the ceasefire proposal.
- On 18 March, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Trump had called for US sanctions to be prepared in case they are needed to increase pressure on Russia.
