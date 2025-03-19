All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 March 2025, 19:46
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has promised to cooperate with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in finding Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine.

Source: White House following talks between Trump and Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House reported that during their phone call, the two leaders agreed that "Ukraine and America will continue working together to bring about a real end to the war" and that "lasting peace under President Trump’s leadership can be achieved".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy requested an additional air defence system to protect civilians, specifically Patriot systems.

"President Trump agreed to work with him to find what was available, particularly in Europe," the White House stated.

Trump also "fully briefed" Zelenskyy on his conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

"They reviewed the situation in Kursk and agreed to share information closely between their defence staffs as the battlefield situation evolved," the White House added.

Background:

  • Trump described his phone conversation with Zelenskyy as "very good", adding that a significant part of the discussion was based on his conversation the previous day with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, aimed at aligning "both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs".
  • Zelenskyy later stated that they had agreed to discuss the "technical issues related to implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire" – specifically, a halt to strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
UK intelligence: Putin's new decree on Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia is way for forced Russification
Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
Ultimate goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia – Trump's envoy Witkoff
UpdatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 12 people injured and 3 killed – photos, video
All News
Trump
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Prague may send troops to Ukraine as part of foreign mission, Czech president says
20:19
Czech president reveals how US and Europe will share security guarantees for Ukraine
20:02
Czech president on occupied Ukrainian lands: no legal recognition for Russia
19:40
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
19:33
Lithuania considers planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus
19:25
Zelenskyy visits command posts in Kharkiv Oblast – video
19:09
updatedThree civilians killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
18:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast: woman in serious condition
18:37
Ukraine's Air Force strikes command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
17:51
US removes sanctions against Russian crypto service facilitating sanctions circumvention
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: