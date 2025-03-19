Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says

US President Donald Trump has promised to cooperate with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in finding Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine.

Source: White House following talks between Trump and Zelenskyy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The White House reported that during their phone call, the two leaders agreed that "Ukraine and America will continue working together to bring about a real end to the war" and that "lasting peace under President Trump’s leadership can be achieved".

Zelenskyy requested an additional air defence system to protect civilians, specifically Patriot systems.

"President Trump agreed to work with him to find what was available, particularly in Europe," the White House stated.

Trump also "fully briefed" Zelenskyy on his conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

"They reviewed the situation in Kursk and agreed to share information closely between their defence staffs as the battlefield situation evolved," the White House added.

Background:

Trump described his phone conversation with Zelenskyy as "very good", adding that a significant part of the discussion was based on his conversation the previous day with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, aimed at aligning "both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs".

Zelenskyy later stated that they had agreed to discuss the "technical issues related to implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire" – specifically, a halt to strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure.

