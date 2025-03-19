Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has reported having a "very good" phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Trump on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump stated that he had "a very good telephone call" with Zelenskyy, which lasted approximately one hour.

Trump reported that a significant part of the discussion was based on his conversation the previous day with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, aimed at aligning "both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs".

Quote: "We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed."

Background:

On 18 March, following the phone conversation between Trump and Putin, it was reported that Putin once again rejected the idea of a 30-day ceasefire but instead agreed to refrain from attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The parties also agreed to discuss "the safety of shipping in the Black Sea" and to set up Russian and American expert groups to discuss the "Ukrainian settlement".

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy stated that Putin had effectively rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire by launching a large-scale drone attack on Ukrainian cities on the night of 18-19 March.

